Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

