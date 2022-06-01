Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

