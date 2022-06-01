BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 106,033 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) by 2,749.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,033 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.28% of BeyondSpring worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BeyondSpring by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the third quarter valued at $2,067,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring ( NASDAQ:BYSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 4,750.48% and a negative return on equity of 144.52%. On average, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

