BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 14,358 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

RTLR stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

