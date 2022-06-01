BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 759 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

APPF stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.87 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

