BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.89) to GBX 740 ($9.36) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

