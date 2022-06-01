BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 244,542 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

