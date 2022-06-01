BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

