BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MGRC opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

