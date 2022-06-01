BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,411 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Univest Financial worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.