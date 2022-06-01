BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,557 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

