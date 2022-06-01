BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,589 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axonics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axonics by 137.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 318.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 216.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 116.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,004. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

