BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,222 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $441,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

