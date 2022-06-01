BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 435,231 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) by 4,079.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,231 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.68% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,847 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.98. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

