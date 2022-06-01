BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,052 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.33 million, a P/E ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

