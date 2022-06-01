BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 55,788 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2,165.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.