BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,723 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,007,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 642,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 36,852 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

