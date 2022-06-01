BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys New Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

