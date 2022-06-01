BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

