BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,142 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gold Fields Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.