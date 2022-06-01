BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Natus Medical worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

