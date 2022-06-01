BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Blucora worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blucora by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blucora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. Blucora’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

