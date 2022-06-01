BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of CONSOL Energy worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,156.00 and a beta of 2.03. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

