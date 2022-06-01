BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of HealthStream worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

