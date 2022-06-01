BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $820.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

