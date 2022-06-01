BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Morphic were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morphic by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 270,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $897.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

