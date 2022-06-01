BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

AGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

