BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) by 437.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of PBF Logistics worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBFX opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PBF Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 63.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

