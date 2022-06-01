BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $491,000 Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.