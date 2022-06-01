BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3,382.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

DCP opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

