BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $880.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

