BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $555,000 Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $681.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

