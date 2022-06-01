BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $566,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE:QSR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

