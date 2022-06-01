BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $573,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kadant were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.74. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.12 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

