BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Matrix Service worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.