BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $578,000 in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.21% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,748,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.