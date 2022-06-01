BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.88 and a 200-day moving average of $331.99. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.32.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

