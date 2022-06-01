BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $535,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $309.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.25. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

