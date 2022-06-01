BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $564,000 Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,863 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Natural Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRP opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 56.63% and a net margin of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

