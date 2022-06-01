BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,885 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

