BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,890 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 67.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,694 shares of company stock worth $119,843. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

