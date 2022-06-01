BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,970 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,156,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 222,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

