BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,522 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Origin Bancorp worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

