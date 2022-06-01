BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

