BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases Shares of 20,127 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Westlake Chemical Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

