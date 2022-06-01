BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

