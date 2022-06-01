BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

