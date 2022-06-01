BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Ambac Financial Group worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AMBC opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $498.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $287,245. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

