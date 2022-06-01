BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Digi International worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

DGII opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

