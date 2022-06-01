BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,932 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,013,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,457,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

